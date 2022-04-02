RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido World Cup song: FIFA thought Nigeria'll beat Ghana - BBC reporter

Authors:

Selorm Tali

A BBC journalist, John Bennett, has stirred a debate on social media over his reservation about FIFAs build-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Davido and John Bennett
Davido and John Bennett

According to the sports presenter, it appears that FIFA did not envision Ghana qualifying for the World Cup, hence, offering Nigerians significant roles in the build-up to the World Cup with the hope that President Buhari's country will make it to Qatar.

Recommended articles

His comment comes at the back of FIFA choosing Davido to feature on the official World Cup song and also choosing Nigerian football legend, J.J Okocha to be part of the draw ceremony yesterday.

In all these so far, no Ghanaian has been given a key role despite the Blackstars qualifying for the World Cup after its playoffs against the Super Eagles.

"Davido and Jay-Jay Okocha. I think we can safely say who they thought would win the Nigeria v Ghana match," he said in a tweet and added a laughing emoji. His post has since sparked a debate online between some tweeps.

Whilst others agreed with him, a few also believed his opinion cannot be factual. "@JohnBennettBBC stop this your of divide and rule tactics. Nigeria and Ghana are not at war. We lost to @GhanaBlackstars and congratulated them that's football. Don't start this old trick of setting us against each. Ghanaians won, but remain our brothers and we will cheer them," a Twitter user said.

But in response, John said "nothing of the sort. It’s a joke. Nothing to be taken seriously. Wish you were both going to the World Cup. Some of my best memories at World Cups are watching Nigeria. And I always enjoy following Ghana’s progress".

See the tweets below for more reactions:

FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song
FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song Pulse Ghana
FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song
FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song Pulse Ghana
FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song
FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song Pulse Ghana
FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song
FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Abena Korkor descends on Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere again; calls them 'corporate ashawo'

Nana Aba Anamoah, Abena Korkor and Serwaa Amihere

#TheJonesBond22: Famous Ghanaians who graced Kojo Jones, Raychel's wedding

#TheJonesbond2022

Real football fans don’t behave like this – Nana Aba to riotous Nigerian supporters

Nana Aba

Ghana's system works better than Nigeria that is why we go there for holidays - RudeBoy of PSquare

RudeBoy