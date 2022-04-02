Davido World Cup song: FIFA thought Nigeria'll beat Ghana - BBC reporter

His comment comes at the back of FIFA choosing Davido to feature on the official World Cup song and also choosing Nigerian football legend, J.J Okocha to be part of the draw ceremony yesterday.

In all these so far, no Ghanaian has been given a key role despite the Blackstars qualifying for the World Cup after its playoffs against the Super Eagles.

"Davido and Jay-Jay Okocha. I think we can safely say who they thought would win the Nigeria v Ghana match," he said in a tweet and added a laughing emoji. His post has since sparked a debate online between some tweeps.

Whilst others agreed with him, a few also believed his opinion cannot be factual. "@JohnBennettBBC stop this your of divide and rule tactics. Nigeria and Ghana are not at war. We lost to @GhanaBlackstars and congratulated them that's football. Don't start this old trick of setting us against each. Ghanaians won, but remain our brothers and we will cheer them," a Twitter user said.

But in response, John said "nothing of the sort. It’s a joke. Nothing to be taken seriously. Wish you were both going to the World Cup. Some of my best memories at World Cups are watching Nigeria. And I always enjoy following Ghana’s progress".

See the tweets below for more reactions:

FIFA thought Nigerian will beat Ghana; BBC reporter says over Davido's feature On World Cup song Pulse Ghana

