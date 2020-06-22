Nigerian music star, Dapo Oyebanjo also known as Dbanj says he is innocent until proven guilty.

The music star has been accused of rape by a young lady, Seyitan Babatayo.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, June 22, 2020, the singer insists he's innocent of the accusation.

"Innocent until proven guilty...., stop the social media trial. Say no to rape and human rights violation," he wrote.

Dbanj is currently under investigation by the police over alleged rape.

The young lady Babatayo accused the 50-year-old singer of raping her at a hotel in December 2018.

The music star is alleged to have raped Seyitan Babatayo back in 2018. [LindaIkeji]

The music star denied accusation and asked Babatayo for a public apology and a N100M compensation.

The matter took another turn on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, when Babatayo was reportedly arrested by policemen from Sodipo Command, Ikeja.

The singer came under fire from many Nigerians including celebrities over the arrest and perceived bullying of the accuser.