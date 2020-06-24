Kevyn Boy, on Monday, June 22, was attacked by Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard and a group of people during a product launch in Ashaiman, Greater Accra.

The incident happened immediately Kelvyn Boy arrived at the venue to grace the event.

Reacting to the incident, Kwaw Kese took to Twitter to offer a brotherly advice to the “Mea” hitmaker.

He tweeted: “Dear Kelvin Boy, Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat. Stop tweeting and make peace. We no want hear bad news biaaaa.”

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard who attacked Kelvyn has explained his actions, saying: “Kelvyn Boy vowed not to step his foot in Ashaiman. He recently claimed he would rather perform for GHC1 elsewhere than to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman to the World concert.”

Stonebwoy has also ordered his lawyers to deal with Kelvyn Boy in court for insinuating in a tweet that he instigated the attack.