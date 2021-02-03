Mr Baffoe Bonnie who is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Network Broadcasting Company Limited, owners of defunct Radio Gold, was reported dead on 1st February 2021.

Although the cause of death has not been confirmed, there are reports that he died after contracting Covid-19. Paying tribute to the late business mogul, Blakk Rasta shared a photo of himself with Obama and the late Baffoe Bonnie captured in the shot.

Late Baffoe-Bonie, Blakk Rasta and Obama

He captioned the photo, "the man in the thick moustache behind me is Baffoe Bonnie of Radio Gold. He facilitated my meeting with @BarackObama in 2009. He loved me like a son. He passed on today. Rest well, father... I am in sorrow…"

Mr Baffoe-Bonie after establishing the Network Broadcasting Company Limited in 1995; the company that operates Radio Gold, Montie FM and TV Gold, also served as a Senior Political Advisor to the then Vice President, John Mahama, during the Mills Administration, from 2009 to 2012.

He became a Presidential Staffer from 2012 to 2016 after he continued serving as Senior Advisor on Political Affairs to the H.E John Dramani Mahama who became President from 2012 to 2016.