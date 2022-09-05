Arnold Klein, a longtime friend of Michael Jackson who was the musician's dermatologist for more than 25 years, has been accused of introducing the singer to the pain killer. Commenting on that, Debbie, who also doubled as Klein's assistant said “I was basically as bad as him (Klein) and I am so sorry I participated in it".

Whilst sobbing, the 63-year-old was also a surrogate mom to Jackson’s two children, Prince and Paris added that "I should have done something, and I didn’t. There is a number of people that died from addictions, and in some way, I was part of it"

Jackson died aged 50 following a drug-induced cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his home in Los Angeles. His personal physician at the time, Dr Conrad Murray, was jailed for involuntary manslaughter.