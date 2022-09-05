As Michael Jackson’s personal nurse as well, Debbie Rowe admitted she knew about the singer’s painkiller addiction which contributed to his sudden demise on 25t June 2009. According to Debbie, she regrets not helping the pop star to manage his addiction.
Debbie Rowe: Michael Jackson's ex-wife cries as she takes blame for his death
The late Michael Jackson's ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, broke down in tears as she revealed she feels partly to blame for the singer's death.
Arnold Klein, a longtime friend of Michael Jackson who was the musician's dermatologist for more than 25 years, has been accused of introducing the singer to the pain killer. Commenting on that, Debbie, who also doubled as Klein's assistant said “I was basically as bad as him (Klein) and I am so sorry I participated in it".
Whilst sobbing, the 63-year-old was also a surrogate mom to Jackson’s two children, Prince and Paris added that "I should have done something, and I didn’t. There is a number of people that died from addictions, and in some way, I was part of it"
Jackson died aged 50 following a drug-induced cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his home in Los Angeles. His personal physician at the time, Dr Conrad Murray, was jailed for involuntary manslaughter.
Rowe married Jackson in a secretive ceremony in Sydney, Australia, in 1996. However, they divorced three years later in 1999.
