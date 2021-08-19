In the screenshot Sarkodie posted, the South African rapper could be heard speaking Twi. "Chale e den na ekor so," the 'Superman' rapper said in the post Sarkodie captioned " Y’all get my brother @casspernyovest a passport ASAP !!!!".

Replying to his post with a shock, Dee Money tweeted " Ah so your Whatsapp dey work? Cool". The tweet has since gone viral with tweeps having so much to say that has seen 'Dee Money' and 'Sark' trending on Twitter.

It is recalled that Edem, recently complained about how Sarkodie refused to pick his countless calls when he had booked a video shoot with him. But in Sarkodie in his response said even his mother also complains of the same issue.

Ghanaian rapper E.L, Ivorian music legend Freddy Meiway, Nigeria's Yemi Alade have all ever complained about King Sark not responding to their calls.