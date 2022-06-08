Delay and her lawyers drag her 'self-acclaimed house help' to Ghana police over lies

"There's something trending on social media, they say Delay doesn't have a child. Delay has a child, a daughter, I have lived with Delay before, I was her house girl, when I was living with her, her daughter was 1 and half years old," the lady claimed in the video below.

Delay has however refuted the claims. "A video has been circulating of a young lady who claims to have been my house help in the past. I have never met her and your assistance will be appreciated if you can help locate her. Thanks always," she wrote.

Delay mounts search for lady who claimed to be her househelp Pulse Ghana

In a letter addressed from her lawyers, the TV host has also petitioned Ghana Police to investigate the young lady over her claims. The letter was titled "PETITION TO INVESTIGATE FRAUDULENT MISREPRESENTATION".

ece-auto-gen

"We act as solicitors for Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known in the media space as Delay, under whose instruction we petition your office. Our Client has on several occasions received reports of persons who falsely purport to be her acquaintance and fraudulently use their misrepresentations to induce personal gifts, money and favours from unsuspecting victims," the letter said.

It continued, "some of these persons also employ the use of deliberate falsehoods to attract attention from unsuspecting Ghanaians to their social media handles. In particular, our Client's attention has been drawn to a video in circulation of a young girl who, among others, misrepresents to the public that she has been a house help for our Client".

Our Client says she does not know her and has never had any dealings with her. Our Client is worried about the flurry of misrepresentations made by persons about her, especially in the light of reports of some persons using such misrepresentations to induce favours and other personal gains from unsuspecting people.

Our Client, therefore, implores your office to investigate the issue and where any criminal culpability is established, to trigger appropriate proceedings to abate this behaviour. We have attached a copy of the video and other publications for your perusal We count on your usual high sense of professionalism.