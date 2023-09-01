Video of Delay in the gym with banging body gets Ghanaians talking (video)

Wearing a stylish two-piece bodycon outfit that perfectly showcased her figure, Delay displayed her dedication as a gym enthusiast.

The camera captured her from behind as she engaged in a workout routine that focused on her arms, thighs, and torso.

Delay shared that she had hit the gym early in the morning for a quick session before heading to work. Her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and taking good care of her body has earned her praise from her followers and fans.

Many admirers have commended Delay for her impressive workout, noting that the particular gym equipment she used isn't easy to handle, but she made it look effortless.

Deloris Frimpong-Manso is a Ghanaian-born radio and television presenter commonly known by her showbiz name, Delay. She is also a producer of television series and an entrepreneur who began her career at a very tender age.

Deloris is known for her television series dubbed Afia Schwarzenegger and the Derolis Mackerel. She is a big fighter for the course of African women through the use of her powers as a media personality to propel African women.