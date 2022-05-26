Delay shows hot dance moves with TikTok queen Erkuah in new video

Multiple award-winning radio and TV personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso widely famed as Delay has lightened up fans with a fascinating video together with Erkuah, the TikTok queen of Ghana.
Ghanaian TV host, Delay, has taken social media by storm as she TikTok star, Erkuah in a new video to display her excellent dance moves.
The duo were seen in the video making waves online displaying their great groove qualities as they rhythmically move their bodies to the beat in an excellent way although they both seemed to be goofing.
Delay shared the interesting visual on her social media page, Instagram precisely which is gradually generating a lot of reactions from netizens and other industry players as they have never seen her in such a light.
Wearing a lemon green body-hugging dress that accentuates her voluptuous physique, Delay got followers shocked as she almost outdance Erkuah who is already known to have good dance moves already on the TikTok app.
Delay captioned the video saying:
"I don’t know how to dance. Erkuah came to teach me but it didn’t work"
Fans disagreed with her in her comment session as they gushed and praised her for the excellent dance groove.
Some Fans Reactions :
@wessleykesse reacted:
"eeeiii we are starting dance class very soon"
@adelaideboateng8 stated:
"U made my day.I like the moves"
@gio_vanna_s aslo commented:
"The jumping nu over me … that’s me celebrating little achievements .. am bursting out with excitement."
