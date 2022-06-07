Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has generated a lot of conversations online after sharing a photo of a beautiful young girl speculated to be her daughter on social media.
Delay causes stir with photos of young girl purported to be her daughter
Delay has got tongues wagging after sharing an adorable photo of a young girl believed to be her daughter.
In now deleted posts on her social media, the Delay show host shared the photo on her Instagram page where she captioned it with two hearty emojis.
This came was after her recent social media brawl with comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger who called her barren and made numerous post of her kids to tease the media personality.
In what seems to be a response to Afia’s claims, Delay on Sunday, June 6, posted and deleted the photos of a young girl she calls Akosua after some close relations of hers purported that was her daughter.
However, reports were made earlier yesterday, June 6, 2022 of lady alleged to be Delay’s former house help in a video posted on social media made claims that her former boss was not barren as asserted by Afia Schwar.
According to her, while she worked for Delay, she would often times see her breastfeeding a baby girl. She also claimed the TV host kept it a secret because she did not want the public in a private life.
