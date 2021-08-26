Delay's interview with Dhat Gyal ends in tears over singer's 'rape and drugs' story (WATCH)

Dhat Gyal gained attention in the Ghanaian media space over a year ago when she surfaced as a Dancehall artiste with a unique voice. However, she disappeared from the scene and resurfaced again with her sad ghetto life story.

According to 22-year-old, born Ernestina Afari, she was brought to Accra twenty years ago by her parents. She disclosed her father was a driver and her mother operated a chop bar in Dome but she lost her in 2016 after a car knocked down her at Tesano.

Dhat Gyal recounted that she started living a ghetto life where she was involved in drugs and also got raped at some point.

“In 2016, I accompanied a friend and an unknown lady to Mile7. The woman led us into a house which was occupied by three guys. All of a sudden the woman told us that she had to leave because she has been informed that her baby was crying. Then, I decided that we will all leave but she insisted that we stayed behind. It wasn’t clear to me but she assured us that the guys won’t hurt us," she said.

"After she left, the guys got us some drink but I still wasn’t okay. All of a sudden, one of the guys started touching me and I hesitated. He then got angry and disclosed that the woman who brought us to the house was paid some money. He said they gave the woman money to bring us. He angrily stood up and locked the door. He pounced on me and raped me. Asides from raping me, I was mercilessly beaten," she told Delay.

The narration touched Delay who said she can relate to Dhat Gyal's story because she also lost her mother and went through a tough time before finding her feet in showbiz. She, therefore, advised Dhat Gyal to quit the drugs, go to church and go into rehabilitation.