'Dem never see me coming' - Hajia Bintu jams as she shows off new Jaguar car (WATCH)

In a new video cited on social media, Hajia Bintu was captured displaying her car key as her friends congratulated her on her new achievement.

"Congratulations girl, a new whip under a whipping wig," her friend said and she replied, "I know right" whilst flaunting her new car key.

The Ghanaian TikTok star later took her friends on a ride and they were happily jamming to Fireboy DML and Asake's 'Bandana song which got them singing out loudly that "dem never see me comin' (joor-joor, joor-joor) Hmm-mm, comin' (l'Eko) Mo gbe wan ni "is coming". Congratulations to Hajia Bintu, check her out with her new car in the video below.