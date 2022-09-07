RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Dem never see me coming' - Hajia Bintu jams as she shows off new Jaguar car (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Congratulations to Hajia Bintu are in order because the hardworking Ghanaian TikTok star is now a car owner.

Hajia Bintu who has been in Nigeria a few days ago has returned home with good news. She is now a proud owner of a Jaguar saloon car. The curvy and well-endowed Ghanaian socialite displayed her new car last night whilst hanging out with her friends.

In a new video cited on social media, Hajia Bintu was captured displaying her car key as her friends congratulated her on her new achievement.

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu Pulse Ghana

"Congratulations girl, a new whip under a whipping wig," her friend said and she replied, "I know right" whilst flaunting her new car key.

The Ghanaian TikTok star later took her friends on a ride and they were happily jamming to Fireboy DML and Asake's 'Bandana song which got them singing out loudly that "dem never see me comin' (joor-joor, joor-joor) Hmm-mm, comin' (l'Eko) Mo gbe wan ni "is coming". Congratulations to Hajia Bintu, check her out with her new car in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
