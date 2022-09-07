Hajia Bintu who has been in Nigeria a few days ago has returned home with good news. She is now a proud owner of a Jaguar saloon car. The curvy and well-endowed Ghanaian socialite displayed her new car last night whilst hanging out with her friends.
'Dem never see me coming' - Hajia Bintu jams as she shows off new Jaguar car (WATCH)
Congratulations to Hajia Bintu are in order because the hardworking Ghanaian TikTok star is now a car owner.
In a new video cited on social media, Hajia Bintu was captured displaying her car key as her friends congratulated her on her new achievement.
"Congratulations girl, a new whip under a whipping wig," her friend said and she replied, "I know right" whilst flaunting her new car key.
The Ghanaian TikTok star later took her friends on a ride and they were happily jamming to Fireboy DML and Asake's 'Bandana song which got them singing out loudly that "dem never see me comin' (joor-joor, joor-joor) Hmm-mm, comin' (l'Eko) Mo gbe wan ni "is coming". Congratulations to Hajia Bintu, check her out with her new car in the video below.
