Deputy Minister for Tourism calls for support and investment in creative students

He said this at the launch of JACCD Design Institute Africa, the first private creative university in West Africa and Ghana’s leading creative design university.

He stressed on government’s contributions in supporting JACCD Design Institute Africa to nurture a new crop of entrepreneurs and workers to drive the Creative Arts industry.

He said, “for the implementation of policy based, innovation-oriented strategies to be developed in all aspect of national development, creativity is the key”.

Speaking at the launch, the President and Founder of JACCD Design Institute Africa, Madam Joyce Ababio reiterated her commitment to educating Africa’s creative thinkers and innovators. “Our focus at JACCD DIA is to develop curriculum that can be a standard to any design school in the world and have faculty design lessons in ways that makes students desire to solve problems critically. Our university will support students to be creative, think originality and unconventionally, and to push boundaries; above all, we will teach them to be ethical, professional, respectful, value diversity and inclusion and of course embrace the unknown”.

She added, “We are not here to reinvent the wheel but assist our students in Africa and beyond to take the wheel and add their own solutions to make it better. This can be achieved through critically adapting circumstances and providing solutions. Now more than ever, the world needs an abundance of creative thinkers and practitioners. Without individuals who think differently, who can reinvent the rules to solve the complex challenges today”.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Director-General for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awitey, the First Lady Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo emphasized that creative education is the backbone of industries all over the world.

She said a country cannot overlook this ‘goldmine’ with perceptions, attitudes and wrongful tagging, but rather encourage our wards to engage in creative and critical thinking to become better citizens.”