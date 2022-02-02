RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Despite charters flight with his 'big boys' as they jet off to Kumasi for his birthday (WATCH)

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is turning 60 today and he is marking it in style.

Despite and friends jet off to Kumasi
Despite and friends jet off to Kumasi

The Ghanaian millionaire has charted a flight today to fly his friends in Accra to Kumasi where is expected to hold a ceremony for his birthday.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Despite and his friends have been spotted at the Kotoka International Airport, dressed in white shirts as they go through protocols to board the flight.

The short clip below from the scene at the airport this morning, 2nd February 2022, is already attracting eyeballs on social media as it becomes another Despite is going to be on the light for his luxurious lifestyle as a Ghanaian millionaire.

The Ghanaian business magnet, who owns Despite Media, the mother company to UTV, Peace FM, Neat FM, Okay FM, among others in Kumasi, celebrates his birthday publicly every 2nd February, usually marked by his philanthropic gestures.

