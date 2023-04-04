Despite my love for music, my desired profession was journalism- Eno Barony [Video]

Speaking in an interview on TV3 New Day, Eno said she was inspired by the likes of Roland Walker on Television as a young girl in Ashaiman.

“Initially I wanted to be a journalist but growing up when people see me singing in church or rapping in school, everyone is like I have goosebumps, you are so talented and so entertainment kind of swayed me away,” she disclosed.

The “King of Queens” rapper said she did not plan to pursue as a career despite being born into it and performing even at an early age.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I was born with music, music has been part of my whole life and I never thought I’ll be a musician even though music has been a part of my whole life,” she said.

Asked if she still has plans of dialing back on her original career plan, Eno said she had in it her and already had experience in the media space.

“Yeah I think so… I hosted a show for a year on Adom Fm. I did the Kasahari program on Adom,” she pointed out.