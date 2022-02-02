Owner of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ is 60 years today February 2, 2022.
Despite shows off opulence again with antique car for birthday celebration (WATCH)
Osei Kwame Despite has totally shut down social media with opulence on his 60th birthday.
As part of the celebration, the business mogul is flying to Kumasi, his hometown.
He was captured in a classic vintage car when he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.
Flanked by his colleagues in white outfits, Dr Osei Kwame Despite received a rousing welcome from members of the East Legon Executive Club when he touched down at the airport,
The group is expected to later head to Despites hometown for the real celebration.
