RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Despite shows off opulence again with antique car for birthday celebration (WATCH)

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Osei Kwame Despite has totally shut down social media with opulence on his 60th birthday.

Osei Kwame Despite's birthday celebration
Osei Kwame Despite's birthday celebration

Owner of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ is 60 years today February 2, 2022.

Recommended articles

As part of the celebration, the business mogul is flying to Kumasi, his hometown.

He was captured in a classic vintage car when he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

Flanked by his colleagues in white outfits, Dr Osei Kwame Despite received a rousing welcome from members of the East Legon Executive Club when he touched down at the airport,

The group is expected to later head to Despites hometown for the real celebration.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Shatta Wale slams popular men for abusing Abena Korkor after her updated s*x list

Shatta Wale slams popular men for abusing Abena Korkor after her updated sex list

Jessica Opare-Saforo quits job with Citi FM after almost 2 decades

Jessica Opare Saforo