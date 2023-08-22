Drama as Diamond Appiah gets arrested again right after court hearing (VIDEO)

The Attorney's Office, represented by Chief State Attorney Mrs. Evelyn Keelson, decided to drop the charges against her. However, as soon as she left the courtroom, the police took her into custody once more.

Earlier this year, on January 17, Diamond Appiah was arrested for supposedly being part of a fraudulent land transaction in which she reportedly received $30,000.

She was accused of selling a piece of land in East Legon Hills to Ayisha Modi for that amount. At the time, she pleaded not guilty and was released on bail of GHc300,000.

In the recent court session on August 21, 2023, the prosecutor, DSP Evans Kesse, informed the court that the case file was sent to the Attorney General's office for guidance. Subsequently, a request was made to withdraw the case. DSP Kesse explained that according to this request, the case would not proceed, as stated by Mrs. Evelyn Keelson.

The defense attorney argued that the prosecution had no valid case against his client, asserting that the legal system should be used to pursue justice rather than personal agendas. He criticized the action against his client as baseless.

His Honour Mr. Isaac Addo, the presiding judge, confirmed the submission of the process by a Chief State Attorney. He clarified that when such a process is filed, the accused person is entitled to be discharged.

