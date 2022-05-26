Diana Asamoah sparks wedding rumors online with 'save the date' photos

The Pentecost Gya singer was sighted beaming with joy in the photo as Dada KD stood solidly behind her whilst starring 'right into her soul'. The gospel artist now turned fashion impresario sat gracefully smiling from ear to ear as they both dazzled in the white regalia they were cladded with.

The jaw-dropping part of the whole photo was its caption which has sparked a lot of conversations online amongst netizens, fans and some industry players.

Diana Asamoah captioned the 'pre-wedding' themed photo :

"Save the date"

News feeds and tabloids have jumped unto the conversation with amusement. Blogger, Nkonkonsa shared slides of the post online and has garnered some interesting reactions.

@queen of fante_kenkey :

"Woow may God blesse their union"

@georginadankyi

"Finally ooo. we bless God"

@michellefavourmusic