Diana Hamilton secures new ambassadorial deal

Commercial Director of the company, Mr Gerald Bonsu, whilst speaking at the official signing ceremony in Accra stated that Diana Hamilton was chosen to lead the face of the Awake Brand due to her passion for changing lives which according to him aligns with the company's vision.

"We are thrilled and excited to have the popular gospel musician in our family and hopefully this partnership would be beneficial to both parties.

"As a company, we felt she could serve as a good ambassador and she encompasses our brand values and would take our products to much greater heights thus in pursuance of our programmes which focuses on changing lives in Ghana," he said.

Diana Hamilton who is the first female Gospel musician to win Artiste of Year at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) was elated and expressed gratitude to the company for believing in her abilities to promote the products as well as assist in various Corporate Social Responsibility programmes which aims at changing and touching lives.

"To say I am excited is an understatement. This is a product I believe in and I can vouch for their quality. It is a humbling experience to have this merger with and ready to promote their good course," she said.