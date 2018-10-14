Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?


Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?

One of the most controversial moments that nearly marred the enchantments of the event was when stand-up ace comedian DKB insulted celebrated rapper Sarkodie’s mother on stage.

  • Published:

Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign Album’ launch and concert which took place at the fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Center in Accra on Saturday October 13,2018 shall forever remain as one of the most successful album concerts ever to be staged in Africa.

The four-hour event saw the self-acclaimed dancehall king perform some of his old and newest tracks to the tumultuous fans who had thronged the venue to support him.

But one of the most controversial moments that nearly marred the enchantments of the event was when stand-up ace comedian DKB insulted celebrated rapper Sarkodie’s mother on stage.

Sarkodie in a recent song titled ‘My advice’ took a dig at Shatta Wale asking him to stop bragging about his wealth and also desist from wearing inferior chains which he termed as ‘Alumi’.

READ ALSO: Watch Shatta Wale reply Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert

Some had argued that the release of the song was carefully planned to create a buzz around the ‘Reign’ concert while others assert Sarkodie was indeed fed up with Shatta Wale’s deafening comments.

After refusing to comment on Sarkodie’s ‘My Advice’ song , the ‘Wumaame Twe’ hitmaker finally did so when he mounted the stage to perform at the album launch and concert.

Shatta Wale who was taking a swipe at Sarkodie, asked DKB if an artiste who wears ‘alumi’ chain can organize such a successful event.

In response to Shatta Wale’s question, the sharp lenses of Razzonline.com captured DKB answering by insulting Sarkodie’s mother in the Ga dialect that “Amenyemei asorr amli’ -- which literally means Sarkodie’s Mother’s vagina.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

First copy of ‘Reign’ album auctioned for GHC150,000 First copy of ‘Reign’ album auctioned for GHC150,000
This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concert This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concert
Watch Shatta Wale reply Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert Watch Shatta Wale reply Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert
Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shay Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shay
Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at "Reign" concert Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at "Reign" concert
Chris Attoh and wife spotted on their honeymoon Chris Attoh and wife spotted on their honeymoon

Recommended Videos

Video: I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi
Celebrity News: Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya Celebrity News Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya
Celebrity News: Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale Celebrity News Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything insidebullet
2 I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduongbullet
3 Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger...bullet
4 Chris Attoh and wife spotted on their honeymoonbullet
5 Sonnie Badu reacts to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beefbullet
6 Cardi B is my ex-lover – Shatta Walebullet
7 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
8 Joyce Dzidzor Mensah: ex-AIDS ambassador denies dating Mahamabullet
9 Sarkodie tweets on 'Reign album' to support Shatta Walebullet
10 Donald Trump is my son's father - Mzbelbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
2 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame...bullet
5 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
6 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
7 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
9 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

All you need to know about "Reign" album concert
Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the gram
Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the gram
Supa joins Kumawood (Video)
Davido and girlfriend, Chioma
Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]
X
Advertisement