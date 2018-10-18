Pulse.com.gh logo
Diddy and Cassie have reportedly parted ways but remain friends

Diddy has been linked with a new interest, a Chinese-Canadian model Jocelyn Chew who he has been reportedly hanging out with.

Diddy and Cassie have reportedly parted ways but they remain friends play

Diddy and Cassie have ended their relationship sparking rumours of a romance between the rapper and a Chinese-Canadian model Jocelyn Chew.

(Rap-Up)

Diddy and Cassie have reportedly put an end to their relationship but they remain friends.

People confirmed this in a report published on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

It had gathered this from a source who says that "the decision was amicable and they remain friends. Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career."

Diddy and Cassie are no longer together after a 10-year relationship play

Diddy and Cassie are no longer together after a 10-year relationship

(Celebrity Insider)

 

A 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew is reportedly the new attraction for Diddy who has been spotted hanging out with her.

Jocelyn Chew has surfaced in a conversation involving a romance with Diddy.

Jocelyn Chew has surfaced in a conversation involving a romance with Diddy.

(Capital XTRA)

The two are believed to have been together at Drake's performance at the Staples Center on October 12, 2018.

A celeb news site LoveBScott says the Hip-Hop mogul has been seeing the Chinese-Canadian model for quite some time.

Cassie signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records circa 2005 and scored the hit 'Me & U' produced by Ryan Leslie who introduced the singer to the legendary Hip-Hop entrepreneur.

Diddy and Cassie have reportedly parted ways but remain friends play

Ryan Leslie, Diddy and Cassie at an event, date unknown

(Celebrity XO)

 

A couple of years later it would be rumoured that Diddy and Cassie had started dating although they kept their relationship low key until 2012 when they confirmed it. During the course of their affair, it had been rumoured was either pregnant or was engaged to Diddy.

Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]

