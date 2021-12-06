‘Didn’t You Say Nana Toaso?’ - Sarkodie slammed for talking about hardship in Ghana

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "the people are going through it !!! We always do !!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive …".

The tweet has since caught wild attention on social media over concerns that the rapper is one of the entertainers who campaigned for the NPP to win power again in the 2020 election.

"No be u talk us say Nana Addo Toaso huh? Npp supporter dey hide under dey come tweet wey condemnation no dey inside. Make u condemn and stop dey hide dey right things wey no get sense inside" a Twitter user wrote.

See the tweets below for more of what some fans have been saying on the microblogging platform.

Sarkodie lashed over hardship tweet Pulse Ghana