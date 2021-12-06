RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Didn’t You Say Nana Toaso?’ - Sarkodie slammed for talking about hardship in Ghana

Selorm Tali

Sarkodie has incurred the wrath of some social media users with his latest tweet about hardship in Ghana.

Rapper Sarkodie
Rapper Sarkodie

At the back of Ghana commercial drivers commencing a sit-down strike today, the Ghanaian rapper has added his voice to the complaints of hardship in Ghana under the NPP government.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "the people are going through it !!! We always do !!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive …".

The tweet has since caught wild attention on social media over concerns that the rapper is one of the entertainers who campaigned for the NPP to win power again in the 2020 election.

"No be u talk us say Nana Addo Toaso huh? Npp supporter dey hide under dey come tweet wey condemnation no dey inside. Make u condemn and stop dey hide dey right things wey no get sense inside" a Twitter user wrote.

See the tweets below for more of what some fans have been saying on the microblogging platform.

