This was in response to Asamoah Gyan's assertion in a leaked audio making rounds on the internet that, during his encounter with Abena Korkor, he asked her to “get out” of his car when she said he should take her home.
‘Dig your own grave’ - Abena Korkor curses Asamoah Gyan for lying about their encounter
Socialite, Abena Korkor, has cursed former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, that may his “lies” go through and beyond his unborn “generations,” as to her, the footballer is lying about their encounter.
According to him, he didn’t take her home because he had heard about her.
“At Reggie’s office, she entered my car that I should take her home. I told her to get out of my car. That time I had heard of her,” he is heard saying in the leaked audio.
However, in posts on Instagram and Twitter on April 4, Abena Korkor wrote that Asamoah Gyan had “no love” as, according to her, he is a lying.
“You are such a big liar. I wanted to sit in your car because my feet were hurting from my high heels. May it never be well with you and your generation for lying. Dig your own graves. I hope this hype helps you sell your books the only thing you have in the life is money. #Nolove,” she posted on Twitter.
In another post, she said Asamoah Gyan had forgotten how he “begged” her “many” times to come to his "little mansion". And added that men will do same to his “daughters.”
After these, she published a lengthier post on her Instagram that repeated the curses and said Asamoah Gyan will “never” get the chance to share her bed “again.”
Weeks ago, Abena Korkor alleged that Asamoah Gyan and some other public figures had purportedly slept with her.
However, she made a U-turn a day after and posted on her social media that she was "very sorry" for any damage her claims might have caused.
There has been a lot of backlash against her because of her claims, which she has not been able to substantiate.
