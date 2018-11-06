Pulse.com.gh logo
Dillish Mathews finally confirms relationship with Adebayor

The 2013 Big brother Africa Reveals they have been dating for the past 5 years .

  • Published:
play

The winner of the 2013 Big Brother Africa competition, Dillish Mathews has finally confirmed her relationship with the Tologelse player, Emmanuel Adebayor after almost a year of speculations.

The Namibian star, Dillish Mathews took to her Instagram page today to celebrate one year anniversary of dating the Turkish Club player Emmanuel Adebayor.

Sharing some memorable moments on her Instagram page, Dillish Mathews captioned :

Happy 1-year anniversary baby. You’re such an awesome man. You make everything so special. I can’t wait to make more memories with you my darling boyfriend ?????

play

 

To the shock of many people, Dilish disclosed they have actually been in a secret relationship for the past 5 years and it’s about time they make their affair in the dark public.

By the close of 2017, social media was rife with rumors that Emmanuel Adebayor was in a relationship with Dillish Mathews, the Namibian BBA 2013 winner.

 

But the speculations were shot down after Adebayor called her out under her own post advising young people to have some cherish attitudes like care, love, appreciation, and others.

