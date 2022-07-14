Divorce depression almost sent me mad; tearful Empress Gifty shames haters (WATCH)

Regardless, Empress Gifty says her heart is full of gratitude to God because she has found a new husband who is the best thing that has ever happened to her in her life.

Pulse Ghana

Sharing her excitement about her new marriage, she said her accusers and haters have regretted breaking her first marriage because her new husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye is better than her previous husband named Prophet Elisha Osei.

"I prayed to God to allow my accusers to taste what I experienced when my marriage collapsed. Now, they have regretted their evil plans because what they did pushed me to Mr Adorye. Sometimes our troubles come in disguise; they come in pain, and when you are able to withstand it, what follows is joy," she told Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Talk Show.

She continued that "I am grateful to God for the spirit of boldness and a mother who had my back, if not, I might have run from one radio station to another out of depression...my mother encouraged me.

"She said that a respectable man somewhere might be looking for a lady like me as a wife. She added that my time will come reason why I shouldn't pay attention to those who mocked me," Empress Gifty tearfully said.