According to the Gospel singer, some trusted friends and colleagues in the gospel industry connived with some Ghanaian bloggers to collapse her first marriage with Prophet Prince Elisha Osei.
Divorce depression almost sent me mad; tearful Empress Gifty shames haters (WATCH)
Empress Gifty is giving thanks to God and her haters who thought collapsing her marriage will see her miserable.
Regardless, Empress Gifty says her heart is full of gratitude to God because she has found a new husband who is the best thing that has ever happened to her in her life.
Sharing her excitement about her new marriage, she said her accusers and haters have regretted breaking her first marriage because her new husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye is better than her previous husband named Prophet Elisha Osei.
"I prayed to God to allow my accusers to taste what I experienced when my marriage collapsed. Now, they have regretted their evil plans because what they did pushed me to Mr Adorye. Sometimes our troubles come in disguise; they come in pain, and when you are able to withstand it, what follows is joy," she told Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Talk Show.
She continued that "I am grateful to God for the spirit of boldness and a mother who had my back, if not, I might have run from one radio station to another out of depression...my mother encouraged me.
"She said that a respectable man somewhere might be looking for a lady like me as a wife. She added that my time will come reason why I shouldn't pay attention to those who mocked me," Empress Gifty tearfully said.
Empress Gifty broke down in tears while recounting the shame she endured as a gospel musician who couldn't save her marriage. "God changed my story for good. People said I was never going to bounce back or be able to release a song," she said in the interview below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh