The Disk Jockey confirmed her Bhim Native status whilst hanging out with the Bhim Nation President in London. The pair were driving through town in DJ Cuppy's brand new Ferrari which she broke the internet with a few days ago.

DJ Cuppy made headlines with her pink Ferrari after disclosed on social media that her billionaire father, Femi Otedelo, took them out and bought a Ferrari each for all his daughters, including Temi Otedola who is dating Mr Eazi.

The Ghanaian dancehall act has a song with DJ Cuppy and during their 'rarri drive time', they interacted about working together and that led to the billionaire's daughter reminding their viewers that she is a Bhim Native whilst trying to speak patois.

Catch up with them in the video below.