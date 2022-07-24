Apart from posting Black Sherif's video on his Instagram page, the Grammy award-winning record producer has shared a video of himself jamming 'Kwaku The Traveller' by the Ghanaian artiste.
Another one: DJ Khaled goes wild on Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' song (WATCH)
DJ Khaled is officially a member of the 'sad boys' family and a proud Black Sherif fan.
DJ Khaled played the song in his car while driving around town. Whilst the song started playing, DJ Khaled screamed "Big tune" in the video posted on his 29 million following Instagram page.
This comes a few days after DJ Khaled shared the Ghanaian musician's video on his social media account. DJ Khaled has posted Black Sherif's video of himself singing his 'Kwaku The Traveller' monster hit track.
DJ Khaled posted the video on his 29 million following Instagram page with a caption to share his thought about the song and also to motivate the sensational Ghanaian trap star.
"@blacksherif_ 🔥🆙 KEEP GOING Music that touch your soul," he wrote. The post within 40 minutes has gathered over 65,000 views and about 1500 comments from Ghanaians and other music lovers from around the world.
DJ Khaled's post has also caught the attention of the 20-year-old 'Sermon' crooner. Commenting on the post, Black Sherif dropped love and flowers emojis.
