Another one: DJ Khaled goes wild on Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' song (WATCH)

DJ Khaled played the song in his car while driving around town. Whilst the song started playing, DJ Khaled screamed "Big tune" in the video posted on his 29 million following Instagram page.

This comes a few days after DJ Khaled shared the Ghanaian musician's video on his social media account. DJ Khaled has posted Black Sherif's video of himself singing his 'Kwaku The Traveller' monster hit track.

DJ Khaled posted the video on his 29 million following Instagram page with a caption to share his thought about the song and also to motivate the sensational Ghanaian trap star.

"@blacksherif_ 🔥🆙 KEEP GOING Music that touch your soul," he wrote. The post within 40 minutes has gathered over 65,000 views and about 1500 comments from Ghanaians and other music lovers from around the world.