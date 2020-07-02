According to some people were against the show, thus, they decided to attack him spiritually to end the show.

Recounting the incident, he revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 2, that totally broken a few minutes to his performance but due to the intervention of some pastors and his family members – who prayed for him over the phone – he received instant healing and went on stage to perform.

He said aside from Sarkodie’s attack, the concert was nearly marred by series of technical hitches which also affected his MacBook laptop.

He wrote: “Rapperholic In Kumasi (2012)

Throw back to 2012, I had the sickest playlist that could let the crowd go crazy for 2 straight hours with no hype man. Down to 2020 you can still hear some dj’s using same playlist, mixing to a point the crowd can easily tell what track is coming after( no shade). Ohh ignore the shouting at back ground, that was my back up hype man. @angeltownbaby

Some people didn’t want the show to go on, it was more spiritual than physical, got on stage as usual and when news came out that Sarkodie had totally broken down and couldn’t even stand. But before he came out, I was totally charged and in charge. Took the intervention of his family and some pastors to pray via phone to get him up on stage. Half way during the show, my laptop shutdown and it took more than 20 mins to come back on. ( if you are Mac user, you will understand this is not normal). Just when it came on, speakers went off for a while. As if that wasn’t enough, all the stage lights went off leaving just one led light. That didn’t stop us. We serve a living God, despite all the challenges, we still gave our best.

People keep asking for more all the time without even knowing some challenges we face .

Sometimes the stories must be told so y’all remember us in prayers. This is the life we chose, we are your faithful servants and our job is solely to keep you entertained, no matter the situation.

Ohh and who ever was behind this attacks was revealed to us by pastor, No it wasn’t an artiste, it wasn’t Obinim nor Nigel Gaisie. All I will say is that, whoever did that got nerves ( Kennedy Agyapong voice )”