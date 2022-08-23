The multitalented Ghanaian Disc Jockey who has been living between Ghana and the United States has commenced her high school education. The young Ghanaian socialite will be attending the Chaminade College Preparatory based in California.
DJ Switch begins High School in America (PHOTOS)
DJ Switch has switched up things again as she has now become a High School student in the United States of America.
The school is a catholic institution named after the Society of Mary founder Blessed William Joseph Chaminade. Excited DJ Switch took to social media to announce her educational journey to her fans.
"Welcome to the new chapter in my life…First day of school @chaminadeccp …Soaring like an Eagle, Switch up!!! Thank you to my Parents/family, my team @francis.onelum (My Rep), @q4entertainment @juliaxbuchwald @buchwaldtalent @globaltalentimmigration @macmanmusic3 @alma.harel @cdleggett for making this happen!!! #GodMadeIt!" she wrote.
The 14-year-old, from Suaman Dadieso in the Western North Region of Ghana, has become an international sensation over the past years. Born, Erica Brabulu Armah-Tandoh, her journey to stardom began after she wonTV3's Talented Kidz in 2012.
In 2020, DJ Switch signed a management deal with Buchwald, a full-service talent agency with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, America.
The signing happened after DJ Khaled acknowledged the young multi-talented disc jockey, by sharing her photo on his Instagram page and blessed her to win more. On that day, DJ Switch was in the U.S where she was also seen rapping to grace an Apple Music event she attended.
In September 2018, she also opened the Bill and Melinda Gates' Foundation's annual Goalkeepers event in New York City, as the warm-up act to French President Emmanuel Macron and now, Apple is placing her at the centre of its latest innovation.
