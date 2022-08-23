The school is a catholic institution named after the Society of Mary founder Blessed William Joseph Chaminade. Excited DJ Switch took to social media to announce her educational journey to her fans.

DJ Switch begins High School in America (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana

"Welcome to the new chapter in my life…First day of school @chaminadeccp …Soaring like an Eagle, Switch up!!! Thank you to my Parents/family, my team @francis.onelum (My Rep), @q4entertainment @juliaxbuchwald @buchwaldtalent @globaltalentimmigration @macmanmusic3 @alma.harel @cdleggett for making this happen!!! #GodMadeIt!" she wrote.

The 14-year-old, from Suaman Dadieso in the Western North Region of Ghana, has become an international sensation over the past years. Born, Erica Brabulu Armah-Tandoh, her journey to stardom began after she wonTV3's Talented Kidz in 2012.

In 2020, DJ Switch signed a management deal with Buchwald, a full-service talent agency with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, America.

The signing happened after DJ Khaled acknowledged the young multi-talented disc jockey, by sharing her photo on his Instagram page and blessed her to win more. On that day, DJ Switch was in the U.S where she was also seen rapping to grace an Apple Music event she attended.