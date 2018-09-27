DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife

news

Ghana’s youngest disc jockey Erica Tandoh aka DJ Switch is gradually ‘climbing mountains’ and this, is good for the show business industry.

Shortly after she shared a video with the President of France, Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron, she shared yet another adorable video with the wife of Microsoft boss and Naomi Campbell.

The winner of Talented Kidz Season 8 was spotted having fun and taking photos with Melinda Gates and the influential British model at the second edition of Goalkeepers held in New York on Wednesday, September 26.

She joined renowned personalities including Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates, UK Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran, Malian songstress Fatoumata Diawara, Nancy Kacungira, The Brooklyn Youth Chorus and other speakers to share their stories of challenges, innovation, and leadership.

Goalkeepers, which was founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is a catalyst for action toward these goals—bringing together leaders from around the world to accelerate progress toward ending poverty and fighting inequality.

This year, the Goalkeepers highlighted how the tremendous growth in youth populations will be a turning point for future progress in health, equality, and development. It will celebrate and inspire a new generation of young advocates who work on behalf of these causes.

Watch the adorable moment below.