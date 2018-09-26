Pulse.com.gh logo
DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President


DJ Switch was spotted with the President at the second edition of Goalkeepers held in New York today.

  • Published:
Rising young Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Switch has been spotted having a chit-chat with the President of France, Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron.

Switch, whose legal name is Erica Tandoh, was spotted with the President at the second edition of Goalkeepers held in New York today.

They were spotted sharing that important and adorable moment after the President made a powerful speech at the event.

 

The Talented Kidz Season 8 winner was named as one of the many speakers at this year’s Goalkeepers programme.

She will renowned personalities including Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates, UK Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran, Malian songstress Fatoumata Diawara, Nancy Kacungira, The Brooklyn Youth Chorus and other speakers to share their stories of challenges, innovation, and leadership.

Goalkeepers, which was founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is a catalyst for action toward these goals—bringing together leaders from around the world to accelerate progress toward ending poverty and fighting inequality.

This year, the Goalkeepers highlighted how the tremendous growth in youth populations will be a turning point for future progress in health, equality, and development. It will celebrate and inspire a new generation of young advocates who work on behalf of these causes.

Watch the adorable moment below.

 

David Mawuli

David Mawuli

