Djsky celebrates birthday with close friends in Accra (PHOTOS)

Abd Traore, famed for his Watsup TV channel across Africa was also spotted a the private birthday which was hosted at SkyBar.

In the world of playing and creating music for millions across the world, Djsky takes credit as the first to introduce Electronic Music Dance into Ghana music.

In a 2019 report by Ghanaweb, Djsky who has been living between Ghana, the United States of America and Lebanon said “I started this kind of music in Ghana since 5 years ago. It was hard for me for the first time, people were seeing everything as strange, but I didn’t give up!”

Djsky has featured on several projects including performing at international festivals and concerts such as Unite for Tomorrowland (festival) UAE, Ultra Music Festival, South Africa, Straight Outta Naija among others.

In 2021, DJSky also released new viral music named after his newborn, Milagros featuring Ken & Seth music and that garnered over 10 million views across all digital platforms. His other songs include Interstellar, Infinity, Frequency and Lost which was released in 2022.

With his work, DJSky has attracted the likes of King Promise and others who decided to join him celebrate his birthday. See the photos below from the celebration.

