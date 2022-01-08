DKB curses Graphic reporter over 'DKB is a boring comedian says Nana Konadu' report

DKB unleased the curse on the reporter whilst responding to praise from D Black. "There need to be more people with the heart of @dblackgh. If @livewireeventsgh is game, I'll lace another one, my honorable enjoyment minister," he wrote.

"QUICK HISTORY After my performance at #tropicalfiesta2022 3days ago, he told me I needed a special and I told him in 2016 I did the 1st ever #Ghcomedy special dubbed #DKBpointofview which I intended to repeat every year but in 2017 Jane Owoo at @graphicshowbiz destroyed my brand with the fake story "DKB is a boring comedian says NanaKonadu" to prevent a 2nd edition due to drop of ratings," he recounted.

According to DKB he "was pained from deep within my heart and hurt to the core, so I decided to stay away from my own show, to avoid discouraging patronage since more people now hated me than loved me.

I have tried several times to forgive her for this stupid thing she did, but anytime I try it comes back to bite me, I lose a show from that story and that makes it difficult to forgive. God will punish her massively for every single pain she's caused me. I pray Psalm 109 on her head. She'll suffer miserably".

"What did I do to you for you to destroy my brand in suffered building? with the name of a highly respected person, Nana Konadu, a former firFirstdy, how bad do you want to crash my career? It's only witchcraft that will make you do such a foolish thing," he continued.

"The issue was so big and damaging to my image, even Nana konadu herself booked me to perform at her 70th bday to prove to me she'll never say such a thing," he recounted.