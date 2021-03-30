RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DKB deletes tweet calling out Gyakie for ignoring him

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian comedian DKB has deleted a tweet that said afro-pop songstress Gyakie has been ignoring him on Twitter despite having more followers than her.

Gyakie

Photo: Pulse Ghana

On Tuesday, March 30, the comedian sent out a tweet suggesting that Gyakie has been intentionally ignoring him despite supporting her career.

Recommended articles

He said he has tweeted many times to celebrate the “Forever” hitmaker but constantly gets ignored.

“These days I mention you to celebrate you and you ignore my tweets,” he stated in his tweet. “It be love I have to support you ooo no be say man fool”.

DKB bragged that he has 200,000 more than her when their followers are compared so she shouldn’t have any excuse to overlook his tweets.

The full tweet read: “Madam @Gyakie_these days I mention you to celebrate you and you ignore my tweets. It be love I have to support you ooo no be say man fool.

“You can’t tell me notifications overwhelm you, I have 201,000 more followers than U but I have time for everyone. I go vex U ooo, yoo…”

But a few hours after Twitter users criticised him for mounting pressure Gyakie – who is a final year student in the university – the tweet vanished from his Twitter timeline.

He gave no excuse as to why he deleted the tweet, and Gyakie hasn't responded either.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband