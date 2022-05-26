'Doctor told me to drink Travis Barker’s cum 4 times a week' - Kourtney Kardashian

The two were talking about fertility and the possibility to get pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby. “But he said something — he told us to, well he told me that the thing that would help [my thyroid] was drinking his c-m like 4 times a week,” an awkward Kourtney said.

Barker who was on the scene responded by saying that “I love this doctor,” and added that he has “grade-A” sperm.

The newly married have been documenting their fertility journey throughout the new season and have even filmed their doctor’s appointments for the show. Unfortunately, Kourtney's egg retrievals haven’t been going well.

Accordingly, the pair began a massive fast that forces them to pause sex, caffeine, and exercise. “Oh my God, it was crazy,” the 43-year-old mother of 3 later told Bustle in an interview about the fast. “But it actually it made everything better. Like, if you can’t have caffeine when you have your first matcha, it’s so good,” she added.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started dating in January 2021. Over the past weekend, the lovers tied the knot during a romantic Italian ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya

The intimate ceremony happened on Sunday at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, with her Kardashian-Jenner sisters present.

Kardashian and Barker, 46, exchanged vows in a stunning sunset ceremony surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six kids: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared official wedding photos on Instagram, captioning their posts "happily ever after."