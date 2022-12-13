Dollar has declined so reduce fuel price and transport fares - Abeiku Santana

As of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the US dollar depreciated, thereby, trading against the cedi at a buying rate of 11.4943 and a selling price of 11.5058. A few days ago, the dollar was initially selling at GHC14.000.

Following the development, Ghanaians have been expecting to see prices of goods and services reduced. However, it has been reported that traders and services are refusing to reduce the price of their commodities and services.

At the back of this, popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, has asked the government to react.

“I’m pleading with the Bulk Oil Distributors. The dollar’s value has declined so pls reduce the prices of your fuel. Oil marketing companies should also reduce their prices. Just as the dollar is declining everyday, you need to also reduce your prices everyday. Drivers and transport operators who have increased their prices, now the dollar is going down, its time to cut down your prices. The police also need to start arresting those who are still charging outrageous prices,” he said,