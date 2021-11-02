RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'$1 is now GHC 6.1' - Efia Odo reminds Bawumia of his 'weaker fundamentals'

David Mawuli

Ghanaian sociliate Efia Odo is helping the Vice President of Ghana Mahamud Bawumia to remember that the cedi to dollar exchange rate has hit an 'astronomical' figure as of November 2021.

Efia Odo and Dr Bawumia

She concurred with the Vice President's famous explanation to the dollar rates against the cedi that when a country's fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will get it uncovered.

As indicated by Efia Odo, the above assertion was valid when Bawumia was in opposition and today, as he's been in the helms of affairs for near five years.

Efia Odo accepts Bawumia as the person who is getting uncovered.

She reminded him in a tweet on Tuesday, November 2: “If the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you. That was true then and it’s true now” VP Bawumia $1 is now 6.1 Ghana cedis, who’s being exposed now?”

Her post has created a ton of responses from her followers on Twitter, with some generally body-shaming her and calling her names.

In a different tweet, Efia Odo indignantly responds to a social media user who accused her of being an individual from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because of her recent posts directed at the ruling party.

Efia Odo offended the mother of the social media user.

