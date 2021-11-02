'$1 is now GHC 6.1' - Efia Odo reminds Bawumia of his 'weaker fundamentals'

As indicated by Efia Odo, the above assertion was valid when Bawumia was in opposition and today, as he's been in the helms of affairs for near five years.

Efia Odo accepts Bawumia as the person who is getting uncovered.

She reminded him in a tweet on Tuesday, November 2: “If the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you. That was true then and it’s true now” VP Bawumia $1 is now 6.1 Ghana cedis, who’s being exposed now?”

Her post has created a ton of responses from her followers on Twitter, with some generally body-shaming her and calling her names.

In a different tweet, Efia Odo indignantly responds to a social media user who accused her of being an individual from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because of her recent posts directed at the ruling party.