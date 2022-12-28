Don little was looking very dope and pleased with his new car.
Don Little grabs brand new Mercedes Benz CLA
Kumawood actor Don Little has shared pictures of himself posing with his newly acquired Mercedes Benz CLA.
In a video seen on social media, Don Little opened the boot of the vehicle and tried to reach for an item at the far end of the trunk but he could not get a hold of the item and had to use the car's DV number plate to draw it closer to his reach.
Don Little's friend, who posted the video teased the Kumawood actor for struggling to reach the item in the boot and said Don had spent so much money to buy the luxury vehicle but could not reach an item in its trunk.
