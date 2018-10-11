Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Don’t reply else u will lose big time - Guru advices to Shatta Wale


Guru Don’t reply else u will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale

According to Guru, the dancehall act not to attempt to reply Sarkodie because it wouldn’t inure to his ultimate benefit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Rapper Guru has joined the list of people who think Shatta Wale shouldn't reply Sarkodie’s freestyle video in which he has dissed in.

According to Guru, the dancehall act not to attempt to reply Sarkodie because it wouldn’t inure to his ultimate benefit.

He went on to say that any attempt to beef any graduate of Adom FM’s Kasahari Level will result in fatal injury.

READ MORE: Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale

“Ever try DR Duncan’s Kasahari rappers! They will end u #period,” he tweeted.

Don’t reply else u will shift the focus of your album n trust u will lose Big time! The street is yours protect it else 3be friwonsa [sic]. They are pushing you to make a mighty mistake hmm DON’T! [because] Today is not a good day for you!

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nana Opoku Ashis: Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale Nana Opoku Ashis Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale
Friendship Goals: 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song Friendship Goals 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song
Efya: Singer discloses why most men can’t date her Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date her
My Advice: Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC
Photos: 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song
Social media reactions: Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Celeb Beef: Celebrities react to Sarkodie's ADVICE (Shatta Wale diss) Celeb Beef Celebrities react to Sarkodie's ADVICE (Shatta Wale diss)
Menzgold Woes: I fear Zylofon Media may suffer – Stonebwoy Menzgold Woes I fear Zylofon Media may suffer – Stonebwoy
Celebrity Wealth: Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui Celebrity Wealth Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui



Top Articles

1 Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafuibullet
2 Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and backbullet
3 Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikalbullet
4 Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photobullet
5 My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBCbullet
6 Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about...bullet
7 Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie...bullet
8 Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camerabullet
9 Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance...bullet
10 Video Watch Pastor Chris kill the “Shaku Shaku” dance...bullet

Related Articles

Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui
Jezz! Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar
Kwaw Kese I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper
Singer I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy
Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camera
Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photo
Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale
My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC
Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song
Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date her

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion...bullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a...bullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot...bullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet

Celebrities

Singer I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy
Jezz! Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar
Kwaw Kese I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper
Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'
X
Advertisement