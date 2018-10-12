Pulse.com.gh logo
Donald Trump is my son's father - Mzbel


It seems the feud between songstress Mzbel and counsellor Lutterodt is not over as new shots have been fired from Mzbel's camp.

This is after counsellor Lutterodt’s reply denying the Mzbel allegation that he begged her for a phone, the musician has hit back at the marriage counsellor, stating that he should look for a real job and stop taking ‘sorli’.

In an Instagram post, Mzbel is heard saying that the president of America, Donald Trump is the father of her baby daddy in reply to counsellor Lutterodt‘s constant request of the name of her baby daddy.

My baby’s father is Donald Trump, I hope that changes your miserable life!” she wrote.

"By Force Laughter Well you've succeeded in begging for a FREE PHONE so can you stop attacking me and my child?! My baby's father is Donald Trump, I hope that changes your miserable life! Now get a real job, stop begging for sorli and stepping on other people's toe for small small favours! Greetings from Mile 7" she wrote in reply to counsellor Lutterodt‘s constant request of the name of her baby daddy.

 

