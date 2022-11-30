According to ace Ghanaian broadcast journalist, people on social media should not be pressured by the flamboyance Ghanaian celebrities show off online. Nana Aba confessed that most of what is shown on their social media are not funded by themselves.
Don't be fooled by my slay on social media, most are freebies; Nana Aba to young girls
"When you see someone flamboyantly dressed on social media, don't think everything is okay [with them]," the General Manageress of GHOne TV said before disclosing that "a lot of the times, I don't buy what I wear".
Nana Aba emphasised that "people come to me and request for me to wear their outfits, take a picture of me in said outfits and let them have it."
Speaking on Adom TV's 2021 ‘Mahyease show which has resurfaced , she said "so don't go kill yourself out of desperation for money [for these things you see]".
"I don't remember the last time I bought clothing, watch or hair with my own money. I don't remember the last time I took money out to buy such things, so don't be fooled by what you see on social media," the TV presenter said.
Advising young girls, she added that "always make sure you are learning, you are reading and you're ready for your big break when it comes".
