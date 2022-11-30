Don't be fooled by my slay on social media, most are freebies; Nana Aba to young girls

"When you see someone flamboyantly dressed on social media, don't think everything is okay [with them]," the General Manageress of GHOne TV said before disclosing that "a lot of the times, I don't buy what I wear".

Nana Aba emphasised that "people come to me and request for me to wear their outfits, take a picture of me in said outfits and let them have it."

Speaking on Adom TV's 2021 ‘Mahyease show which has resurfaced , she said "so don't go kill yourself out of desperation for money [for these things you see]".

"I don't remember the last time I bought clothing, watch or hair with my own money. I don't remember the last time I took money out to buy such things, so don't be fooled by what you see on social media," the TV presenter said.