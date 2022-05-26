Don’t be surprised if I become a politician one day – Kuami Eugene

He said this after the host of the programme asked him if he has plans to enter the political arena because of his massive fanbase and his love for people.

He responded by saying no one should be surprised if he becomes a politician in the future.

“Yes, one day if you hear I’m a politician don’t be surprised at all.”

He added that if he gets the opportunity to serve the people of Ghana, he will work diligently.

“I will work very hard and serve the people well.”

He is confident he can achieve this because, according to him, some popular musicians, such as Obour and Kwame A. Plus, have ventured into politics after they retired from producing songs.

Kuami Eugene is signed to Lynx Entertainment, and is known for several hit songs, such as Angela, Wish Me Well, Ohemaa and several others.

He won the New Artist awards in 2018 from the Ghana Music Awards and the Ghana Music Awards UK. He also received the Most Promising Artist in Africa award from AFRIMA.