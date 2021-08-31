‘Don’t be surprised when I settle down with KiDi’ - Cina Soul

Even though both stars have openly denied dating each other or having an affair, the rumours persist.

Reacting to the rumours, Cina Soul told Accra-based Neat FM on Monday, August 31, that KiDi has a ‘musical connection’ with her from day one and that he trained her.

“KiDi literally trained me. He helped me with voice training,” she disclosed. “I would go to his dormitory in Legon just for voice training. From day one, we've had that musical connection. When I record a song, I send him for correction.”

Answering a question on being compactible and would make a good couple in the future, she said people shouldn’t be surprised because nobody can determine their future.

“We are not dating but you can't tell the future. I won't say not to KiDi marrying me.”

She described their relationship as goofing partners, saying people see romance at the surface but behind doors, they love fooling.