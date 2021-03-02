The Ghanaian social media commentator sharing her thoughts on the administration of the vaccines plus the reactions from some Ghanaians is advising the President to rather use the military for vaccination exercise.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she is suggesting this method because Ghanaians are stubborn. "Nana don't beg them, they even said the one you were injected with is water and I told them it's rather a urine," she said.

"To beg them, rather use the military so when the soldiers take the vaccines to their homes, then we will see who will reject it because Ghanaians like force", she continued and added that "you'll be great like J.J because Ghanaians like force so give it to us".

In the video below, Afia Schwarzenegger says she believes Corona has even come to eliminate Ghanaians who have been refusing to think, so she doesn't even think it's necessary for Nana Addo to beg them.

Ghana has started a COVID-19 vaccination exercise after the President and Vice with their wives publicly took their first jabs of the dose yesterday.

Former President John Mahama with his wife plus some government officials, frontline workers, media practitioners among others has taken the vaccine today. The ongoing exercise has been scheduled to continue across the country in the coming days.