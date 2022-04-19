The Ghanaian act was responding to critics after he advertised a new business crypto-currency business for people to invest in.
Don't blame me, I lost relatives too because of Menzgold - Stonebwoy replies Bridget Otoo
Stonebwoy says neither he nor any of the Menzgold ambassadors can be blamed for the lives and money lost to the collapsed gold dealership company.
"Every Hardworking Person Deserves To Make Money, The Future is NOW! Times Are Changing Anticipate the #SidiCoinNFT @sidicoin Join The #SidicoinClub Will Tell You More Later. #NFTsCommunity," Stonebwoy tweeted.
His post infuriated social media users who yet to recover from the Menzgold Saga that the Stonebwoy and other Ghanaian celebrities endorsed.
"You are part of the ambassadors of menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a results of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?" Metro TV's Bridget Otoo asked Stonebwoy.
In response, the musician said "Big sis I think it's very BIASED and PREJUDICED to pin The loss of lives and properties on ambassadors WHO in NO WAY RAN the said company. I know people who have lost monies and others who gained and I have personally lost very close relatives too".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh