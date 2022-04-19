Don't blame me, I lost relatives too because of Menzgold - Stonebwoy replies Bridget Otoo

"Every Hardworking Person Deserves To Make Money, The Future is NOW! Times Are Changing Anticipate the #SidiCoinNFT @sidicoin Join The #SidicoinClub Will Tell You More Later. #NFTsCommunity," Stonebwoy tweeted.

Stonebwoy's SediCoin post Pulse Ghana

His post infuriated social media users who yet to recover from the Menzgold Saga that the Stonebwoy and other Ghanaian celebrities endorsed.

"You are part of the ambassadors of menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a results of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?" Metro TV's Bridget Otoo asked Stonebwoy.