RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don't blame me, I lost relatives too because of Menzgold - Stonebwoy replies Bridget Otoo

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Stonebwoy says neither he nor any of the Menzgold ambassadors can be blamed for the lives and money lost to the collapsed gold dealership company.

Stonebwoy and Bridget Otoo
Stonebwoy and Bridget Otoo

The Ghanaian act was responding to critics after he advertised a new business crypto-currency business for people to invest in.

Recommended articles

"Every Hardworking Person Deserves To Make Money, The Future is NOW! Times Are Changing Anticipate the #SidiCoinNFT @sidicoin Join The #SidicoinClub Will Tell You More Later. #NFTsCommunity," Stonebwoy tweeted.

Stonebwoy's SediCoin post
Stonebwoy's SediCoin post Stonebwoy's SediCoin post Pulse Ghana

His post infuriated social media users who yet to recover from the Menzgold Saga that the Stonebwoy and other Ghanaian celebrities endorsed.

"You are part of the ambassadors of menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a results of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?" Metro TV's Bridget Otoo asked Stonebwoy.

In response, the musician said "Big sis I think it's very BIASED and PREJUDICED to pin The loss of lives and properties on ambassadors WHO in NO WAY RAN the said company. I know people who have lost monies and others who gained and I have personally lost very close relatives too".

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second s*x tape

Kim Kardashian

Video of KiDi's rarely seen baby mama surfaces online (WATCH)

KiDi’s Baby Mama, Babette and Zayn their son

10 hot shots of KiDi's baby mama

KiDi’s baby mama

Check out photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's engagement

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and his fiancee Temi Otedola [Instagram/TemiOtedola]