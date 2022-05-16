'Don't date married men' - Tracey Boakye warns young girls (WATCH)

“Don’t date married men. It's not right for someone to get married and toil with her husband only for you to just come in and wreck that home. You can’t reap where you did not sow," the Kumawood actress said whilst speaking on UTV.

She continued that "don’t follow any promiscuous married man, you might pay dearly for it. Look for yours and work hard. If his belief is in support of polygamy, just like the Muslims, then you can be free to marry him".

The advice from Tracey has stirred mixed reactions on social media as she is known to be dating a married man. In 2020, the actress and MzBel were caught in a social drama as they fought over a man 'Papa No' believed to be married.