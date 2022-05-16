According to the Ghanaian actress, young women should never try to reap where they did not sow. Tracey Boakye explains that it is inappropriate for another lady to suffer to build a life with her man for another woman to come and snatch him.
'Don't date married men' - Tracey Boakye warns young girls (WATCH)
Tracey Boakye is advising young women to stay away from dating married men.
“Don’t date married men. It's not right for someone to get married and toil with her husband only for you to just come in and wreck that home. You can’t reap where you did not sow," the Kumawood actress said whilst speaking on UTV.
She continued that "don’t follow any promiscuous married man, you might pay dearly for it. Look for yours and work hard. If his belief is in support of polygamy, just like the Muslims, then you can be free to marry him".
The advice from Tracey has stirred mixed reactions on social media as she is known to be dating a married man. In 2020, the actress and MzBel were caught in a social drama as they fought over a man 'Papa No' believed to be married.
Speaking about living a flashy life on social media, the actress who claims to be a millionaire has advised young girls to “look for where to lay your head before impressing people on social media. You dress to kill on social media but you’re struggling in real life.”
