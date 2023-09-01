The 'Bonsam Ani' rapper whilst speaking on Hello FM yesterday, August 31, 2023, has noted that any man who exhibits stinginess does not deserve to be with a woman.
Don't date stingy men, he must spend on you if he loves you - Guru tells ladies (VIDEO)
Ghanaian musician, Guru, has turned into a relationship counsellor for a minute with a piece of advice to women.
According to Guru, it is crucial for men to take care of their women, especially for the joy they bring into their lives. Citing himself as an example, Guru revealed that he has gifted his girlfriend a car because she made him happy.
He disclosed this when he was asked about his car, Guru revealed, "no, I gifted it out, and I was walking. Yes, I had to gift it out."
Justifying why his girlfriend deserved the car, he stated "Because everything that makes you happy, you have to spend on it."
In the moment of further justifying why men must pamper their women, he added "yes, because if you are a man and you are stingy... as a lady, if you know that the man you are with is a stingy man, don't take him".
