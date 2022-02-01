Don't disrespect your father's religion by holding funeral for him; MzBel told

According to some social media users, her father was Muslim and what she plans to do, goes against his belief, therefore, she must stop.

Mzbel stated on social media that she intends to hold two huge funerals in Ghana and Manchester posthumously for her father.

“My Uncle has spoken! He is my daddy's direct back born! Maame Ekua Bentuma Amoah. You are a princess. Your Uncle is Nana Asare Oky3hen Yeboah I, Apagyehene, and Nana of Ekumfi Nanabin Twidan Royal Family. We will have a huge funeral back home in Ghana and here in Manchester! With my permission, you can go ahead with the one-week observation! #GeorgeAmoah #UncleGeorge,” she wrote on Facebook on January 30, 2022.

However, her post triggered backlash. Popular NDC stalwart, Hajia Mussybaby MJ Adams, is one of those kicking against her plan. In Facebook post, she said “Dear Mzbel there's no better gift a daughter can give her father than obeying his order. Thus no funeral, 3 days, 1 week, or whatsoever.

"Honour your father's will and u will be blessed. Don't try and go against his will as people are ordering you to. Kindly do as he says and you will be rewarded, but if u wish to please the world and reject your father's will, that's your business".

Check her reply below and what others have to say in the screenshots below.

