Don't play around married women, it's dangerous - Kwabena Kwabena to men

"To single men, please take this advice. I beg of you when you start life, be very careful. Don’t befriend someone’s wife. It is dangerous. Don’t take a married woman as your friend. She is not your friend. Her friend is her husband. Period,” the musician told 3News

He emphasised that “As a young man, when you start living, and when your female friend gets married, she ceases to be your friend. She becomes an acquaintance. Her friend is her husband. Don’t make her your close friend because it will bring you problems.

“Even if you see a woman in a serious relationship with someone else, give them space. Someone’s girlfriend cannot be your girlfriend,” Kwabena Kwabena added

Meanwhile, Kwabena Kwabena, who has married two times, dated a few times, sings about love says he has never fallen in love before.

“I have never fallen in love. I have never experienced love,” Kwabena Kwabena said. The 'Tokro' singer was having a conversation with Delay on The Delay Show.

KBKB explained that he only preaches love in his songs because he knows how it feels. According to him, no one has ever made him experience love, even though he has been in two marriages.

“I don’t think I have fallen in love before. I know what it takes to fall in love, and I know what it is to fall in love because I know what love is. I will be able to tell when I am in love," the adult music singer told Delay.