‘Don’t talk to us like we’re animals’ – Lydia Forson to Akufo-Addo

”We want this, we want that but the attitudinal change that will enable us to bring value to these demands that is always left out,” the President said on a visit to Canada.

Miss Forson, who is a staunch social activist, shared these thoughts on her Twitter.

To her, the President’s comments are because he is privileged.

She indicated that the comments show how insensitive the President is to the conditions of Ghanaians.

“It’s only privileged people who don’t have to shit in KVIP that think if there’s a water closet people won’t use. Fix the system, and you can punish people for dumping refuse in gutters. But don’t talk to us like we’re some animals with no sense.”

She added that, the leaders of this country must tackle their duties head on instead of blaming their ineptitude on the citizens.

According to Lydia Forson, the attitudinal change the President is calling out for must start from the leaders of the country.